The American Academy of Pediatrics issues mask recommendation for schools

First day Back to School for Miami-Dade County Public schools is Monday, August 23rd and just in time, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) issued a recommendation that everyone over the age of 2 returning to schools should wear masks.

In a statement posted on their website on Monday, the AAP said, “That includes a recommendation that everyone older than age 2 wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.”

The post added, “In updated guidance for the 2021-22 school year, the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommends in-person learning and urges all who are eligible to be vaccinated to protect against COVID-19.”

“We need to prioritize getting children back into schools alongside their friends and their teachers -- and we all play a role in making sure it happens safely,” Dr. Sonja O’Leary, chair of the AAP Council on School Health said.

Other recommendations included in the AAP guidance are:

- Schools should be prepared to adopt an all-encompassing approach for mental health support.

- Adequate and timely COVID-19 testing resources must be available and accessible.

- Strategies should be revised and adapted depending on the level of viral transmission and test positivity rate throughout the community and schools.

- School policies should be adjusted to align with new information about the pandemic; administrators should refine approaches when specific policies are not working.

- School districts must be in close communication and coordinate with state and/or local public health authorities, school nurses, local pediatric practitioners, and other medical experts.

For the entire AAP statement, please click here.