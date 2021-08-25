The Delta variant has a transmission rate about “two times the original version of the virus" but viral load decreases after 4 days

According to a recent study released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 – coronavirus – carries a viral load 300 times higher than other known strains of the virus.

The more contagious delta variant has been the force behind the COVID-19 summer surge of worldwide cases, especially in Florida and the rest of the U.S.

South Korea’s health ministry spokesperson Lee Sang-won, said at a news conference that the increased viral load "doesn't mean Delta is 300 times more infectious," adding that "we think its transmission rate is 1.6 times the alpha variant, and about two times the original version of the virus."

Also, the study found that the delta variant's viral load diminishes within days of a person becoming infected. According to the research, the viral load decreases 30 times over the first four days of infection.

By day 10, the viral load associated with the delta variant is about equal to that of other coronavirus mutations.