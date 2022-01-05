As if parents did not have enough to worry about with kids returning to school amidst the present surge in COVID-19 cases, a dual diagnosis of the flu and COVID-19 is now being seen by doctors in South Florida.

According to a WPLG Local 10 news report, emergency rooms in Miami are seeing a high number of positive cases in children coming through, and many are testing positive for both influenza and or RSV and Covid.

“It sounds like a monster, Flurona,” a parent named Ana told WPLG Local 10. Her daughter was battling both Covid and the flu, with 102 fever and pain.

Pediatrician Dr. Jorge Perez told WPLG Local 10 that, “During the winter months is when we start seeing the flus, especially influenza, rsv, things that are common in children.”

“I would follow the same thing we’ve been following for the last now going on three years basically,” Dr. Perez told WPLG Local 10.

”Good handwashing, masking, social distancing.”

For the complete WPLG Local 10 report, click here.