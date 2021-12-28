“These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives,” CDC changes COVID isolation and quarantine requirements

On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cut in half the isolation restrictions for those who get infected with the coronavirus from 10 to five days and shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

In a statement on the CDC website, CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses. These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives.”

The new recommendations for those who test positive are:

Stay home for 5 days.

If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days, you can leave your house.

Continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.

If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.

If you have been exposed to someone who has the virus and you are vaccinated and boosted, the CDC now does not recommend isolation, and you should wear a mask around others for 10 days and test on day 5, if possible.

If you are vaccinated, but not boosted, the new CDC recommends you stay home for 5 days and after, continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days. If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days and test on day 5 if possible.

In Both cases, the CDC recommends that if you develop symptoms, get a test, and stay home.

The recent surge in the number of cases, driven by the omicron variant threatens to crush the ability of hospitals, airlines and other businesses to stay open, but early research suggests omicron may cause milder illnesses than earlier versions of the coronavirus.

“Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather,” said Dr. Walensky.

For more on the CDC new guidelines, click here.

Para la version en español, pulse aquí.