Third COVID antibody therapy treatment approved by the FDA

This week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a third COVID antibody therapy treatment.

An article on the Axios website reported that a drug, developed by Vir Bioechnology and GlaxoSmithKline, the FDA said the company was authorized to use the new treatment on patients 12 years and older who were deemed to be at high risk of developing a severe infection.

“With the authorization of this monoclonal antibody treatment, we are providing another option to help keep high-risk patients with COVID-19 out of the hospital," Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement to Axios.

The approval came after a trial by Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline, showed the drug was highly effective in reducing hospitalizations. Is expected to be effective against variants of the virus.

