On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced it was again opening the CovidTests.gov so people could order a third round of free Covid-19 At Home test kits.

A White House Fact sheet released Tuesday said each US households can order "an additional eight free at-home tests at COVIDTests.gov—bringing the total number of free tests available to each household since the start of the program to 16.”

To place an order for the free test kits, click here.