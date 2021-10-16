Friday, a panel of health experts voted unanimously to recommend that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorize the booster shot for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The 19-0 vote follows Johnson & Johnson’s presentation of data that showed the protection offered from their single-dose vaccine, while it remained stable over time, was pushed to a higher level with the booster, according to an NPR report.

One of the key factors behind the panel’s recommendation to allow the booster was a report by the CDC that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s single-dose protection was substantially lower than the mRNA vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer.

The CDC study, published in September, showed that after approximately four months of receiving the shot, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had an effectiveness of about 68% in keeping people out of the hospital for COVID-19 compared to more than 90% for Moderna’s vaccine and 77% for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“I think, frankly, this was always a two-dose vaccine,” Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said during the discussion ahead of the vote.

The FDA is not obligated to follow the advisory panel’s recommendation.