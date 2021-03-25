Thursday, Publix announced that Floridians 40 years or older, can use Publix’s online reservation system to make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at participating Florida in-store Publix Pharmacy locations. Appointments will be available as of 7 a.m. Friday.

In the press release, Publix said appointments reserved on Friday would be for the following Monday, March 29.

Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

Publix will be following federal guidelines, giving priority to teachers, school staff, childcare workers in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers). Those who work for licensed child and family care providers are also eligible.

After those in the prioritized group are finished making appointments, Publix said, remaining appointments will be available to other eligible individuals.

Appointments to receive second doses are not impacted by this change.

Publix will be administering all three available vaccines, making them available on a set schedule as follows:

To access Publix’s appointment reservation system, click here.

To read the entire Publix press release, click here.