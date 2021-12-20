Those infected with the Omicron variant tend to share this one symptom

While research has suggested that omicron symptoms are less severe than in previous variants, Omicron is believed to be highly contagious and evade pre-existing immunity.

Now, reports out of the United Kingdom suggest that people infected with the omicron variant frequently share one symptom.

A scratchy throat.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who first spotted the new Covid variant Omicron, told the BBC that the patients seen so far have had "extremely mild symptoms" while cautioning that more time is needed before we know the seriousness of the disease.

“It actually started with a male patient who’s around the age of 33 ... and he said to me that he’s just (been‚ extremely tired for the past few days and he’s got these body aches and pains with a bit of a headache,” Dr Coetzee told BBC.

The patient, she said, had a “scratchy throat.”