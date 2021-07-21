COVID-19 infections in Tokyo reached their record for the last six months on Wednesday, two days after the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.

The Japanese capital is under its fourth state of emergency, which will last until August 22, covering the entire duration of the Olympic events, which officially begins on Friday and ends on August 8. The presence of fans is prohibited in all venues in the Tokyo area, and only a few will be allowed in some outlying venues.

"What we were concerned about is happening," said the president of the Japan Medical Association, Toshio Nakagawa, at a news conference. "The rebound in cases was expected, whether we had the Games or not, and we fear that there will be an explosive increase in cases regardless of the Games."

Experts highlighted a dramatic increase in cases among the younger, unvaccinated population as the national inoculation campaign slows due to uncertainty surrounding drug supply.