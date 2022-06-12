Travel advisory: CDC rescinds proof of negative Covid test to reenter US

Effective Sunday, June 12, 2022, passengers coming into Miami International Airport or anywhere in the United States from abroad, will not have to provide a negative COVID-19 negative test result to gain reentry.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) rescinded its order requiring persons to show a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the United States.

The change went into effect on June 12, 2022.

This means air passengers will not need to get tested and show a negative COVID-19 test result, nor show documentation of recovery from COVID-19, prior to boarding a flight to the United States, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship.

CDC’s mandate which requires noncitizens traveling into the United States show proof of vaccination is still in effect.

For the complete CDC rescission order, click here.