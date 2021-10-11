Trick-or-treating is okay this year, says Fauci

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, speaking on CNN’s Face the Nation program Sunday, said families do not need to shy away from trick-or-treating this Halloween amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci said traditional Halloween activities should be embraced, not avoided, especially if vaccinations and mask-friendly costumes are encouraged.

“This is a time that children love. It’s a very important part of the year for children.”

“If you’re not vaccinated, again, think about that. You’ll add an extra degree of protection to yourself and your children and your family and your community. So it’s a good time to reflect on why it’s important to get vaccinated, but go out there and enjoy Halloween,” Fauci said.

He further explained that parents being vaccinated combined with the low risk of COVID-19 spreading outdoors and the ability to incorporate masks into costumes will allow for some more reassurance surrounding the holiday.

