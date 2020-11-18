Tuesday. Worldwide deadliest COVID-19 day to date

According to data shared by Johns Hopkins University researchers, the world saw 11,115 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, marking the deadliest day since the pandemic started.

November 4 was the only other day when the number of one-day virus related deaths reached the 11,000 mark.

The United States, the country with the greatest number of cases – 11,383,703 and deaths, reported 1,700 deaths on Tuesday, its highest total since mid-May.

On Tuesday, Russia and Iran saw their worst days in regard to new deaths reported since the pandemic started earlier this year.

Elsewhere around the world, here are the latest cumulative global totals:

• Confirmed cases: 55,736,846

• Fatalities: 1,340,900

• Recoveries: 35,893,435

Besides the US, there are now 10 other countries with over one million cases. They are:

- India – 8,912,907

- Brazil – 5,911,758

- France – 2,088,236

- Russia – 1,975,629

- Spain – 1,510,023

- UK – 1,414,371

- Argentina – 1,329,005

- Italy – 1,238,072

- Colombia – 1,211,128

- Mexico – 1,011,153

Peru, with 938,268 cases, is likely the next country to reach the one million cases threshold.