Two years since March 1, 2020... 5.8 million cases. 70,000 deaths

It was Sunday, March 1, 2020, when Florida’s Department of Health announced two “Presumptive” positive COVID-19 cases in Florida. Who could have predicted on that date, that 2-years later, we would still be dealing with the pandemic’s impact, albeit a more hopeful outlook.

The first patient, according to a FHD press release on March 1, 2020, was an adult Manatee County resident “without travel history to countries identified for restricted travel by the CDC.” The second patient was an adult in Hillsborough county with a history of travel to Italy.

“I have been working with federal partners and our Department of Health to ensure that communities are ready to handle the challenges presented by COVID-19. The dedicated professionals at our county health departments, as well as those working at local medical providers, are well equipped to address these and future cases," Gov. Ron DeSantis said on March 1, 2020.

Since that day, more than 5.8 million Floridians have tested positive for the coronavirus in a pandemic which has altered our lives significantly and witness the death of more than 70,000 family, friends, and neighbors.

For the March 1, 2020, statement from Florida’s Health Department, click here.