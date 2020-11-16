Over the weekend, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said, "pandemic fatigue" is a large part of the reason COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are spiking. “People are tired and aren't taking mitigation measures as seriously as before,” said Adams.

"The virus hit different places of the country at different points," Adams told NPR Saturday. "And so you've had people who've been doing these things since February, March, April, but they didn't really start to see the wave until later on. And they're just plain tired."

According to the NPR article, Adams suggests some measures to help curve the recent spike in the number of cases, which on Sunday saw 166,555 new coronavirus cases reported in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Adams suggests that people only see their friends and family from other households virtually for Thanksgiving and other holidays this year. If people do visit with people outside of their household, Adams said the best way to stay safe is to wear masks, wash hands and maintain distance.

"The three W's are most important if you do come together around other people: wear a mask, wash your hands and frequently disinfect commonly touched surfaces, and watch your distance from other people," Adams said.

"And if you can't do these things in this environment where you're planning on coming together, then you should probably stay home because, again, this virus is incredibly unforgiving."

You may read the NPR article here.