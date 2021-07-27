On Tuesday, amidst a surge in coronavirus cases in Florida and across the country, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its previous guidance on when fully vaccinated people should wear mask.

Additionally, while still recommending that students should return to in-person learning when classes resume in August, the CDC is not recommending universal masking for teachers, staff, students, and visitors in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The updated masks recommendations were mentioned by White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“The reality is, we’re dealing with a much different strain of this virus than we were even earlier in the spring back in May when the masking guidance was done,” Psaki said Tuesday at her daily press briefing, referring to the highly contagious Delta variant.

“Their job [at CDC] is to look at evolving information, evolving data, an evolving historic pandemic and provide guidance to the American public. That’s exactly what they will do and what they will provide specific details on later this afternoon.”

In recommending fully vaccinated people should wear a mask in public indoor settings, the CDC said infections happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant.

A Tuesday post on their website the CDC said, “preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who do become infected with the Delta variant can spread the virus to others.”

Any and all recommendations by the CDC are just that, recommendations. The final word will be in the hands of local governments.

Earlier this week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would reject any federal mask mandate for school children, saying “We need our kids to breathe.”