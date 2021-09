The September 20 scheduled United States rollout of the COVID-19 booster vaccine dose will proceed only with only the Pfizer / BioNTech SE vaccine.

According to a Reuters report, the booster shot developed by Moderna requires stronger data, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found its submission to be inadequate.

Friday, a source told Reuters the need for more data will delay Moderna’s booster vaccine rollout by a few weeks.

