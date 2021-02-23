Versión en español

On Monday, a little over a year since the first COVID-19 positive case was reported, and one year and 16 days after the first American died from exposure to the coronavirus in the United States, the country crossed a threshold that once seemed unimaginable: more than 500,000 coronavirus related deaths have now been reported.

It took four months to reach the first 100,000 dead. The toll hit 200,000 deaths in September and 300,000 in December. Then it took just over a month to go from 300,000 to 400,000 and about two months to climb from 400,000 to 500,000 deaths.

As Americans mourn hundreds of thousands of lost loved ones, the country has seen some improving trends in daily infections and deaths, leading to promising signs that the deadly post-holiday wave of coronavirus is finally subsiding, but there is a long way to go before the pandemic can be declared over, health officials are quick to remind the public.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert in the US, warned that “we cannot declare victory because that curve is coming down so sharply,” citing the more infectious variants which could trigger another surge.

Dr. Fauci made the comments during a Monday Good Morning America interview.

“We've got to be really careful and not just say "we're finished now, we're through it." We have variants out there that could actually set us back,' he said on GMA.

Experts warn that more than 100,000 additional deaths are likely in the coming months, despite the massive vaccination campaign. Meanwhile, the trauma of the country continues to accumulate in an unprecedented way.

During times of great loss, such as the attacks of September 11, 2001, Americans have come together to face the crisis and comfort the survivors. But this time, the nation is deeply divided. There are an overwhelming number of families dealing with death, serious illness, and financial difficulties and unable to organize funeral services for lost family members.

In recent weeks, deaths from the virus have dropped from more than 4,000 reported on some days in January to an average of less than 1,900 a day.

To add perspective - 500,071 – the number of coronavirus deaths reported Monday by Johns Hopkins University - is greater than the population of the city of Miami. It is almost equal to the number of Americans killed in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War combined.

It is as if 9/11 occurred every day for almost six months.

Dr Fauci continues to caution, pointing out that he and other health officials were dubbed “hyperbolic” when the warned in the spring that COVID-19 fatalities could reach 240,000.

Now, the death toll has more than doubled that figure.

By the end of fall in 2020, 54% of Americans said they knew someone who had died of COVID-19 or had been hospitalized from the disease, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

Dr. Fauci: “People will be talking about this decades and decades and decades from now.”