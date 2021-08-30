US Open tennis tournament to require proof of vaccination to attend

Planning for a quick escape to NYC to catch the U.S. Open tennis tournament? Do not forget to pack your vaccination card as you will need it to enter the event.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the USTA said it will require proof of vaccination for all fans 12 and older attending the tournament.

According to the USTA, the New York City Mayor's office was mandating proof of vaccination.

The proof of vaccination mandate will not apply to players competing in the tournament. Tournament gets underway at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, Monday.

