US Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

With close to 3.5 million people in the US facing eviction, the US Supreme Court late Thursday, issued a ruling blocking the Biden administration’s temporary ban that was put in place because of the worldwide pandemic.

In the unsigned opinion, the nation’s highest court said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lacked the authority under federal law to reimpose an eviction moratorium without explicit congressional authorization.

The justices wrote, “If a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it.”

Biden was hoping to gain extra time for the distribution of more of the $46.5 billion in rental assistance Congress had approved. As of Wednesday, only $5 billion – or 11 percent of the available funds - had been distributed.

