US to mandate quarantine after returning from international travel

On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring all international travelers entering the United States to self-quarantine upon returning to the country.

In summary, the order, reads:

“It is the policy of my Administration that, to the extent feasible, travelers seeking to enter the United States from a foreign country shall:

- required to produce proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test prior to entry; and

- required to comply with other applicable CDC guidelines concerning international travel, including recommended periods of self-quarantine or self-isolation after entry into the United States.”

The order asks the Department of Health and Human Services and the Secretary of Homeland Security to “promptly provide to the President … a plan for how the Secretary and other Federal Government actors could implement the policy.”

The current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) say travelers should get tested between three and five days after travel, in addition to self-isolating for seven days after travel.

Prior to Thursday, states varied on how they dealt with returning travelers.

In addition to quarantining, the U.S. will enforce a previously announced policy requiring that all air passengers - including U.S. citizens and permanent residents - get tested for the coronavirus within three days of their flight into the country.

“Science-based public health measures are critical to preventing the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) by travelers within the United States and those who enter the country from abroad,” read the executive.

