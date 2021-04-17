A shot in the arm and then off to the beach—this is vacationing in 2021.

At least that’s the plan for the government of the Maldives Islands, where the government has set a goal of hosting 1.5 million tourists in 2021 and to help get there, the island nation is implementing a program to vaccinate visitors on arrival.

Maldives is a small archipelagic state in South Asia, situated in the Arabian Sea of the Indian Ocean. It lies southwest of Sri Lanka and India.

In an interview this week with CNBC, Abdulla Mausoom, the country’s tourism minister, explained the country’s 3V program: “Visit, Vaccinate and Vacation.” According to Mausoom, the campaign will provide a “more convenient” way to visit the island.

While the tropical paradise has been open to travelers from the U.S. and elsewhere since July 2020, today, visitors to Maldives need to show a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and proof of hotel booking to gain entry.

Mausoom said the country is set to make an announcement on restriction-free entry to vaccinated arrivals “very soon — maybe even this week.”

Mausoon did say that the 3-V’s process won’t start until all Maldivian residents are vaccinated. To date, roughly 51.5 percent of the island’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to Reuters’ worldwide vaccine tracker.

For the entire CNBC article, click here.