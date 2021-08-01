Saturday, Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly tested positive for COVID-19. The 60-year-old was vaccinated in mid-April.

Yahoo News reported that the 60-year old Mattingly exhibited symptoms when he arrived at the park Saturday for a game against the team he played for the New York Yankees. He will quarantine and be away from the team.

Marlins General Manager Kim Ng said Mattingly was sent home. “He will be there. I'm not sure how long it is or how severe it is, but we hope he gets better soon."

The remainder of the coaching staff and players underwent rapid testing and tested negative.