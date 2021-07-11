Vaccine protection may weaken after 6 months, new data suggests

The Israeli health ministry is warning against drawing conclusions too quickly after new data released Sunday points to a “growing correlation” with people who have been infected with Delta variant of the coronavirus and those who were among the first to get vaccinated.

The new data from Israel seems to indicate that vaccine protection may fade after six months.

In an article Sunday in The Times of Israel, the nation’s health ministry, through Dr. Arik Haas, said the sample size included in the data was too small to draw an accurate conclusion. In addition, those who were first vaccinated were elderly residents who are at higher risk to begin with.