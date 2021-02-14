In a trial funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and AstraZeneca, children as young as six-years-old are part of the first study on children and young adults’ reactions to a COVID-19 vaccine. The study is being conducted by Oxford University’s.

According to ABC News, the study includes children aged six to 17 and will show how well children’s immune systems will react to the vaccine. The trial is a phase 2 trial.

Andrew Pollard, professor of pediatric infection and Immunity, and the chief investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial, said, "While most children are relatively unaffected by coronavirus and are unlikely to become unwell with the infection, it is important to establish the safety and immune response to the vaccine in children and young people as some children may benefit from vaccination."

"These new trials will extend our understanding of control of SARS-CoV2 to younger age groups."

