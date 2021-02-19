A refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine could cost you your job if you work in Vatican City.

According to a decree from Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, president of the city in the world’s smallest state, individuals who work in the Vatican would be subject to “varying degrees of consequences that could lead to dismissal” should they refuse a vaccination, according to a report in Reuters.

Several thousand people are employed throughout the 108 acres of land that encompasses the area which is home to Pope Francis. The Pope is a huge supporter of the COVID-19 vaccine and was among the first people to receive a shot last month under the Vatican’s new vaccination program.

Thursday, the Governorate of Vatican City State issued a statement regarding the decree.

Explaining the decree’s intent, the Governorate said it was "issued to provide an urgent regulatory response to the primary need to safeguard and guarantee the health and well-being of employees, citizens, and residents of Vatican City State. The presupposition, therefore, is that of protecting the individual employee and the working environment, in the case of the event that a public health emergency could be set off.”

The Vatican statement also specifies that certain jobs may require vaccination. “Protecting the community may include — for those who refuse vaccination in the absence of health reasons — the adoption of measures that both minimizes the danger at issue and allows alternative work solutions to be found for the interested party.”

For the Reuters report, click here.

For the Vatican’s statement, click here.