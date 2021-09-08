Starting with the Wednesday, September 22 season opening concert by Firefall, Pure Prairie League and Orleans at The Parker, Broward Center for the Performing Arts and all partner venues, will require attendees show a negative COVID tests – or proof they are fully vaccinated - for entry.

The negative test must have been taken within 72 hours prior to the performance.

Theatergoers will have to wear a mask at all times and vaccinations are also required for staff, volunteers and crew working performances, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

The Sun Sentinel called the policy one of the toughest public safety moves made by a South Florida destination.

In a statement, Broward Center President and CEO Kelley Shanley said, “The return of live performing arts depends on artist and audience confidence. Many artists are now requesting these type of safety protocols, and our new policy is quickly becoming the industry standard and similar to those being implemented by Broadway theaters, major concert promoters and venues around the nation.”

The new guidelines apply to all ticketed events including those presented by Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Grand Opera, Gold Coast Jazz, Miami City Ballet, Slow Burn Theatre Company and Symphony of the Americas.

According to the Sun Sentinel, the Broward Center alone presents 700 performances a year to 700,00 people.

For more on the Broward Center for the Performing Art safety guidelines, click here.