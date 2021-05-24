Late last week, White House COVID response adviser Andy Slavitt announced a partnership with some of the US leading online dating apps to incentivize vaccinations. The pitch?

Slavitt said that, “people who display their vaccination status are 14% more likely to get a match. We have finally found the one thing that makes us all more attractive.”

According to a Washington Post article, Tinder, Bumble, Match.com, Hinge, BLK, Plenty of Fish, OkCupid, Chispa and Badoo have joined the partnership to allow users to demonstrate they've been vaccinated. The program is meant to target young people, who, the Post reported, are more hesitant to get vaccinated than older adults.

The nine sites combined reach more than 50 million people in the United States.

This week, OkCupid reported people who mention their vaccination status are 14 percent more likely to get a match.

For the complete Washington Post report, click here.