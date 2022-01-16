Turns out wearing a facemask does a lot more than help protect against contracting COVID-19. A new study suggests wearing a mask can make a person appear more attractive.

New research, published by Cardiff University found that both women and men were perceived as more attractive with a mask than without and provide an boost in confidence.

Some theories to this perception are that wearing a mask draws more attention to the eyes of the person wearing a mask. Additionally, the brain may fill in the facial expressions that are covered by the mask.

The first part of the research was done in February 2021, at a time the British population had become used to wearing masks, The Guardian reported.

