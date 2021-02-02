Want to post your new vaccination card on social media? Don’t says the BBB

With how frustrating it is to score aCOVID-19 vaccine appointment, getting vaccinated is a thrill, a source of joy and hope, perhaps something you want to share, and social media platforms allows you to post a photo of your vaccine card.

Well, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), that’s not a good idea.

In a statement, the BBB said, “The self-identifying information on it makes you vulnerable to identity theft and can help scammers create phony versions.”

The card showing that you have received the first vaccine dose has your full name and date of birth, things that could be used illegally if put into the wrong hands. It could provide cyber- criminals a chance to create an identity that is parallel to yours.

If you still want to share the good news, the BBB suggests these tips to share your recent vaccine success on social media.

Take a photo of your vaccine sticker or use a profile frame that says were vaccinated. This way you’re not sharing personal details.

Set privacy settings that only share your personal updates with friends and family.

In general, be wary of social media trends and questionnaires. “Some of these ‘favorite things’ [such as songs, TV shows or even cars you previously owned] are commonly used passwords or security questions

For the complete BBB release, click here.