A new study released Friday found that “a whopping” 42 percent of people with regular menstrual cycles experienced heavier bleeding than usual after vaccination.

44 percent of the women who participated reported no change while 14 percent reported a lighter period.

Among post-menopause – non-menstruating women — the study says some experienced unexpected bleeding after receiving the Covid vaccine.

A report on the website Science.org said that since the 39,000+ women who participated are likely those who experience changes, the study does not necessarily represent menstrual changes in the general population.

The survey’s aim, according to the report, “was simply to provide evidence for future studies, not to establish cause and effect.”

Participants received the with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax vaccines.

Alison Edelman, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Oregon Health & Science University who has examined menstrual irregularities after COVID-19 vaccination said, “We need these studies out there because it elevates the issue.”

Edelman’s own work on the subject found that, on average, vaccination altered cycle length by less than 1 day, but women who had both doses of vaccine in the same menstrual cycle experienced a 2-day difference, and 10 percent saw a change of at least 8 days in their cycle length.

“We have this picture coming together that’s very reassuring,” Edelman says of these studies and others showing the vaccine doesn’t affect fertility.

The report said that Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines didn’t look for effects on the menstrual cycle.

For the complete Science.org report, click here.