When will we be able to get back to normal? When will the pandemic end? Those questions seem to be on top of people’s mind around the island. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, says it's far from over but also believes it won't last forever.

In a recent ABC News interview, Dr. Walensky says the pandemic will end when the US experiences a significant drop in daily COVID-related deaths per day. “We’ve gotten pretty cavalier about 1,100 deaths a day,” Dr Walensky said, adding, “That’s an extraordinary number of deaths in a single day from this disease.”

“We can’t — I can’t — be in a position where that is OK.”

The pandemic, Dr. Walensky said, meaning that we will be able to drop face masks from our culture. “Masks are for now, they’re not forever.”

“We have to find a way to be done with them.”

