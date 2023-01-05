It used to be a sore throat and high fever were the early symptoms a person could be infected with the COVID-19 virus, and while these remain “classic” symptoms – along with loss of smell and taste - as different strains of the disease are discovered, new symptoms are emerging.

Omicron started the change, with runny nose, headache and fatigue reported as symptoms.

According to a report by the website MINT, Covid-related symptoms now include sharp pain in shoulders and legs, widely known as myalgia.

But what is myalgia?

Johns Hopkins Health describes myalgia as “muscle aches and pain, which can involve ligaments, tendons and fascia, the soft tissues that connect muscles, bones and organs. Injuries, trauma, overuse, tension, certain drugs, and illnesses can all bring about myalgia.”

The MINT report quoted Dr Angelique Coetzee that myalgia tends to affect unvaccinated patients more intensely.

The report says myalgia symptoms tend to appear “early", signaling a possible Covid infection for of two to three. If you are experiencing such pain, it is best to take a COVID test.

