After a long vote-a-rama on Friday and Saturday, the Senate approved a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill.

Now the bill is on its way to the House for a vote before it is signed into law.

On the direct payment to Americans, the version the Senate finally voted on has several provisions that are consistent with what the House proposed on February 26, but others changed.

- After certain adjustments, the number of Americans who will receive the $1,400 stimulus check will be smaller than in the first two rounds.

- In previous rounds, full benefit phased out at the $100,000 threshold for single individuals and $200,000 for couples –Saturday’s changes the cutoffs to $80,000 and $160,000.

The website C-Net offers a chart comparing the three round of stimulus checks. Click here for details.

On unemployment insurance, the enhanced weekly payment was reduced from $400 to $300.

Below are some components of the Senate package:

- The stimulus checks provision includes checks for adult dependents, such as college students and people with disabilities, which means some people will be getting checks for the first time.

- Tax credits: The bill expands the child tax credit to $3,000 per child up to age 17 and $3,600 for children under age 6 for 2021.

- Families will be able to claim up to half of their related childcare expenses.

- There are enhancements to the earned income tax credit for people without children.

- Bill increases the Affordable Care Act – Obamacare - premium subsidies for two years for low- and middle-income Americans, or those making up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level.

- $170 billion toward schools, including funds for ventilation system upgrades and reduced class sizes. School systems are required to put 20 percent of the money toward efforts to make up for lost ground for struggling or students missing school.

- $46 billion for COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and tracing:

- $25 billion toward emergency assistance for renters.

- $350 billion total toward state, local, tribal, and territorial funding, split into 60 percent for states and 40 percent for localities.

- Restaurant revitalization fund: $25 billion toward a new program at the Small Business Administration that would support restaurants, $5 billion of which will be set aside for businesses with revenue under $500,000 in 2019.

- $4.5 billion to help low-income people pay their energy and water bills.

- Establishment of a $7.6 billion Emergency Connectivity Fund to expand internet connectivity to students and teachers during the pandemic.

What did not make it? The $15 minimum wage. A proposal to raise the federal minimum wage, which has been at $7.25 since 2009, to $15 by 2025 did not make it through the House bill.