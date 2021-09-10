When the opportunity arrives, get your Covid booster shot

Hi Dr. Kelly: I had the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year. Should I get a booster shot when they become available?

Dr. Kelly.The short answer is yes, but it depends on how long ago your original vaccine was done and which vaccine you received. The rationale for this is as follows:

Pfizer now says that their vaccine starts to lose effectiveness over time. Their recommendation, based on their own antibody studies, is that the optimal time to get a booster shot would be eight months after the second vaccination dose. Moderna says their vaccines remain at 90% effectiveness at 6 months, but then antibody levels drop off for their vaccine as well. So, both companies will be recommending booster shots at 6-8 months after an individual has been fully vaccinated.

The first official beginning of COVID booster shots began recently when the FDA authorized a third shot for people with weakened immune systems. Given the data above, the Biden Administration expects to recommend booster shots for all Pfizer and Moderna recipients beginning later in September.

Up to now, the FDA has authorized the Pfizer booster shot and not Moderna's.

What will happen for people who received the J&J one dose vaccine has yet to be determined. Some researchers have seen a decrease in effectiveness over time with the J&J vaccine. Meanwhile, the company maintains that it works well against the Delta variant. Recently, J&J announced that a second dose produces a 9-fold increase in antibodies. Some virologists are recommending that patients who got the J&J vaccine get a second dose with either Pfizer or Moderna to boost their protection. So, at this point, the jury is still out on what the FDA will recommend for patients who got the J&J vaccine.

On a personal note, I got my third shot one month ago as a participant in the Pfizer booster study. I don’t know whether I got the actual vaccine or a placebo, but will find out once the booster shot is approved. If I got the placebo, I will be the first in line for the booster. Covid is a nasty virus and I want to do everything I can to keep from getting it. As always, check with your personal physician before getting any vaccine or booster. But if your doctor agrees, I strongly recommend you get a booster as well.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.