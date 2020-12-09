Election results and coronavirus. Those two were the most search terms in the US, according to Google annual "Year in Search" list, released Wednesday.

The list definitely reflects what we all know… 2020 was one weird and confusing year. Google’s list reflects the year's top trending searches and which had a spike in compared to 2019.

Not surprising, "election results" and "coronavirus" were the two most trending searches in the US, as Americans tried to get answers about the coronavirus pandemic and the, at times, confusing presidential election.

As the pandemic started, people were in desperate need of toilet tissue, and “Where to buy toilet paper,” was the second must search “Where to buy…” category, second only to the PS5 which is being released this year.

Other often searched terms also included Zoom.

The top trends reflect some of what Americans were dealing with, quarantine and job losses caused by the pandemic-driven economic downturn. “How to learn coding” was the most searched to learn while “insomnia” was searched more than ever in 2020.

Searches for “How to start a vegetable garden” also doubled in 2020 over the previous year.

Tom Hanks was the most searched actor in 2020 as he was one of the first famous people to test positive for the coronavirus early on the pandemic.

Being quarantine at home drove Americans to learn to do things for themselves and were also driven to the kitchen to bake. In the beauty category, “How to cut men’s hair at home” was the most searched term, and in the “How to…” category, “How to style curtain bangs” and styling curly hair were on the top of the list.

Sourdough bread, whipped coffee and "Disney churro" were the three most searched cooking recipes. “Double tree cookie” was also a top 5 searched recipe. Top recipe searched in Spanish was “Flan.”

In sports, the Miami Heat success in the NBA Orlando “bubble” made it a popular team in the US, being the second most searched team in 2020, behind the Boston Celtics, a team the Heat beat to make to the NBA finals.

Worldwide, “support small business” double compared to 2019 and “how to be anti-racist” was searched more than “how to become a millionaire.”

How to deal with the coronavirus lockdown was reflected in many Latin American countries. “Coronavirus” was the most searched terms in Argentina, Guatemala, Méjico, Panama and Perú.

For the complete Year in Search list, click here.