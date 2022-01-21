Where were you Jan 21, 2020? The 1st case of COVID-19 in the US was reported on this day

Two years ago today, January 1, 2020, the very first known case of COVID-19 in the United States was reported in Washington state. Since then, 69 million Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

More than 860,000 COVID-related deaths have since been recorded in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University figures.

The infected individual – 35-year-old male – went to an urgent care clinic in Snohomish County, Washington, with a 4-day history of cough and subjective fever. It was later learned he traveled to the United States from Wuhan, China, where the virus originated.

On January 20, 2020, the CDC confirmed that the patient’s nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs tested positive for 2019-nCoV.

The first US case was confirmed 20 days after China confirmed a cluster of pneumonia cases among people associated with a Wuhan seafood market, as documented by the New England Journal of Medicine on March 5, 2020.

Back on January 7, 2020, China first confirmed that the cases were related to a novel coronavirus, and that person-to-person transmission of the virus was occurring.

Following the report of the first case in the United States, officials told Americans that they believed the risk to the American public was low.

