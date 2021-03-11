COVID-19 upended many workplaces across the United States last year, including government offices that allowed state employees to work remotely during the pandemic.

Now, an influential lawmaker in Florida is raising questions about which state agencies are still allowing employees to do work at home while others are returning to the office.

State Rep. Jay Trumbull (R), the Appropriations chairman in the Florida House, called on subcommittee chairs Wednesday to examine the working arrangements.

Trumbull said in the memo sent to those chairs that he is “interested in how each agency has coordinated providing services to Floridians during the pandemic.”

If state employees are not in the office, that could save costs, according to Trumbull. That might include terminating leases, shrinking utility costs, and even consolidating state buildings.

“While I understood the need for teleworking arrangements in the early part of the pandemic, I do not understand the arrangement continuing beyond a time when mass vaccinations are available,” Trumbull said.

“I feel strongly that when we implement safety protocols and we all do our part, state employees can work safely – as evidenced by our work here in the Capitol.”

Leaders of both chambers established safety protocols such as social distancing, testing for COVID and face masks for the 2021 legislative session for state lawmakers, staff and media to attend in-person meetings related to a variety of bills.

Meanwhile, some state agencies granted teleworking opportunities for its employees last year in response to surging cases of COVID-19.

In an email to the Florida Phoenix, a spokesperson with the Florida Department of Financial Services said the agency is looking into whether employees will be allowed to work from home.

“The Department is committed to returning office staff to pre-pandemic levels and has created a working group to provide recommendations and possibly leverage telework to generate cost savings,” said Devin Galetta, communications director at the Office of Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Cheryl Etters, spokeswoman with the Florida Department of Education, said in an email that the agency opened its doors to the public on August 10, 2020 and many workers “began returning in-person, full or part-time in September.”

Safety measures such as temperature checks, plastic shields for front desk security and a face mask requirement have been implemented at the agency, Etters said.

“We felt it was critical that FDOE open when our school districts opened,” she said.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee