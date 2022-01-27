White House drops vaccine-or-test workplace rule

This week, the Biden administration announced it will withdraw an emergency mandate that would have required employees at large businesses to get the COVID-19 vaccine or test regularly for the virus.

The decision from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which will took effect Wednesday, follows a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month that blocked the rule from taking effect.

The Biden administration first announced last year that it would try to curb the rise in coronavirus infections by implementing stricter standards on workplaces.

The OSHA emergency mandate would have required businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers had received the COVID-19 vaccine or were tested regularly and wore a mask during work hours.

Fines for violating the mandate could have ranged from a few thousand dollars for a first offense to as much as $136,000 for violations determined to be “willful.”

27 states challenged the OSHA requirement, arguing that Congress didn’t give the agency the authority to require vaccinations.

States challenging the workplace mandate included Ohio, Tennessee, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Arizona, New Hampshire, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Nebraska and Louisiana.

A majority of the Supreme Court sided with that argument earlier this month, with Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito writing that “The answer is clear: Under the law as it stands today, that power rests with the States and Congress, not OSHA.”

OSHA said that while it will withdraw the emergency temporary standard, it will continue “prioritizing its resources to focus on finalizing a permanent COVID-19 Healthcare Standard.”

