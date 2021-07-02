White House launches plan to COVID-19 combat delta variant

Thursday, the White House announced the deployment of COVID-19 response teams throughout the United States in an effort to combat the coronavirus delta variant.

According to a CNBC report. The teams are designed to work with communities at a higher risk of an outbreak and include CDC officials among other federal agencies. Crews will work to increase testing, facilitate contact tracing and provide care to those who become infected, White House COVID czar Jeff Zients said.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said there are 1,000 counties in the U.S. that are less than 30% vaccinated.

The delta variant, which is more transmissible than other variants, is expected to become dominant in the U.S. “To be clear, the federal government stands ready to meet the moment and work with our state partners to respond to the delta variant,” Zients said.

