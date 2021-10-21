White House releases plans for kids age-5-to-11 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

On Wednesday, the White House released details of a proposed plan to, “Make Vaccination Convenient, Easily Accessible, and Free for Kids Ages 5-11,” once the FDA and CDC green lights vaccination for kids.

The plans, outlined on the White House’s Fact Sheet, include smaller needles, redesigned shipment logistics to ease the storage needs in pediatricians’ offices and enough vials of the COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate the 28 million U.S. children between ages 5 and 11.

The long-awaited decision on a vaccine for the 5 to 11 old age group is expected in the coming weeks, as a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel is set to consider authorizing the shot on Oct. 26, and after the FDA’s green light, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then will issue its guidelines for use.

The rate of infections and deaths in the US has been falling after a delta-virus summer surge, but colder weather and the winter holidays will lead to more indoor gatherings. Making another age group eligible for vaccines could be significant in preventing another spike in infections.

Should the FDA and CDC authorize Pfizer’s shot for kids, the Biden’s administration calls for shipment of 15 million doses, which will be different from the ones approved for 12 and older.

Pfizer’s request for authorization calls for the younger age group to receive one-third of the amount given to adults and teens. The vials will have a different color cap to distinguish them from the adult version.

Additionally, instead of the larger shipments for adults, the cartons shipping to pediatricians will include just 10 vials with 10 doses each which can be stored for up to 10 weeks at standard refrigeration temperatures.

The doses targeting 5-to-11-year-old will be distributed through pediatrician offices, children’s hospitals, pharmacies, and community health centers. The administration is working with state and local officials to set up vaccination sites at schools.

Biden’s plan also calls for needles designed for smaller arms.

For the complete White House Fact Sheet, click here.