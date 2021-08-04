A new survey paints a divided America when it comes to placing blame for the recent surge in the coronavirus cases, which on Tuesday reported more than 106,000 new cases and 600 coronavirus-related death in a 24-hour period, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. And the blame is drastically different from vaccinated versus non-vaccinated people.

The survey results were reported by Axios show that the vaccinated overwhelmingly blame the unvaccinated, while the unvaccinated are not sure who to blame and are more likely to take a conspiratorial approach.

Just one-third of unvaccinated Americans said they would get a vaccine if their employer mandated it. "It's purely political at its core," said Cliff Young, president of Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs, which ran the survey with Axios. "To the unvaccinated, it just reinforces an already existing false belief system."

The top three targets of blame for the vaccinated were:

The unvaccinated (79%)

Former president Donald Trump (36%)

Conservative media (33%).

The top three targets of blame for the unvaccinated were:

People from other countries traveling to the U.S. (37%)

Mainstream media (27%)

Americans traveling internationally (23%).

An additional 21% of unvaccinated respondents blamed President Joe Biden.

For the complete survey, click here.