WHO: pregnant women should not take Moderna vaccine

Citing a lack of data, the World Health Organization (WHO) this week issued recommendations on the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people who are pregnant, unless they are at risk of high exposure, in which case WHO recommends vaccination in consultation with a health care provider.

In an article published by Reuters, WHO director of immunization Kate O’Brien said “There is no reason to think there could be a problem in pregnancy, we are just acknowledging the data is not there at the moment.” The reasoning is based on needing more clinical trials of the Moderna vaccine on the group.

The WHO list of groups who should not take the vaccine includes those with a history of severe allergic reaction to any component of the vaccine, very frail older persons, and people younger than 18 years of age.

