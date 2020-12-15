A 31-year-old nurse at Tampa General Hospital was the first person in Florida to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Vanessa Arroyo, who works in the hospital’s COVID unit, received her vaccine live during a press conference at the hospital with DeSantis, Tampa General Hospital CEO John Couris, and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz.

“Thanks for being willing to step up and be the first patient,” DeSantis told Arroyo. “This is exciting.”

DeSantis said he was honored to join Couris, hospital doctors and others at “the loading dock when the first vaccines were received in the state of Florida.”

“And look, talk is cheap, yeah, we saw FedEx deliver it, we’re saying how great it is. But let’s actually get some shots in arms,” DeSantis said.

The vaccine, developed by Pfizer Inc. and German partner Pfizer-BioNTech, was administered by nurse Rafael Martinez. Two doses are required to obtain immunity, although some reports suggest good results with a single dose.

DeSantis said vaccines will be given to health care workers first and then distributed at long-term health care facilities.

“When the vaccine plans were being rolled out by Operation Warp Speed, we were told we could select five systems in the state of Florida for kind of the first round. And I think the reason they did that was they didn’t want to have massive numbers of hospitals, if there were problems — the problems would be exacerbated. This is kind of a beta test,” he said.

Operation Warp Speed is the federal government’s crash vaccine-development campaign.

Moskowitz urged Floridians to continue to follow safety protocols, saying “while this is not the end, we have a long way to go,” he said. “Folks, continue to do mitigation efforts.”

The state has earmarked 60,450 vaccine doses to CVS and Walgreens for distribution to nursing homes and 21,450 doses for teams representing the Florida Department of Health, the Division of Emergency Management, and the Florida National Guard for the same population.

Another 97,500 doses will go to hospitals for health care staff working closely with COVID patients, DeSantis said last week.

A Kaiser Family Foundation study identified 1,062,700 Floridians who’d be eligible for the vaccine initially, including 991,500 health care workers and 71,200 nursing home patients out of an adult population of 1.68 million.

Part of this report appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.