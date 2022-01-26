Winn Dixie pharmacies to distribute free N95 masks starting Friday

As a way of helping slow the spread of COVID-19, Winn-Dixie Pharmacy customers will be able to get a free N95 mask beginning this Friday.

Southeastern Grocers, Winn-Dixie’s parent company said they will distribute 2 million N95 masks at all in-store pharmacies.

The effort is part of the federal government’s plan to distribute more than 400 million masks free of across the country.

Customers will be limited to three masks per person. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis.

To find an list of Winn Dixie pharmacies, click here