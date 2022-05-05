Winn Dixie pharmacies to offer rapid COVID testing for $19.95 during May

While COVID-19 testing is no longer free across all testing sites, Winn Dixie Pharmacies will be offering a discounted rapid test option through the month of May.

Those needing a test, will be able to self-administer a nasal swab test under the guidance of a pharmacist and receive the test results in 15 minutes or less through a secure email or text message. Regular price of the test is $24.95, but Winn Dixie if offering the test for $19.99 during the month of May.

Test results are valid to present for travel or event attendance, such as concerts, sporting events or other gatherings.

You are asked to bring ID card or driver’s license, and smartphone (if available) to their preferred pharmacy location for testing.

For more information, to located an pharmacy or to book an appointment, click here.