On Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended approving updated Covid vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

The updated vaccines target the omicron variant XBB.1.5.

The FDA said the updated vaccines are expected to “provide good protection” against the different COVID-19 variants now seen in the US.

The FDA also added that the composition of COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated annually, as is done for the seasonal influenza vaccine.

The FDA recommendation now awaits the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to vote on the recommendation. They are scheduled to meet Tuesday.

After that, if the CDC Director signs off on the recommendations, the vaccines can be administered at pharmacies, health clinics and other vaccine distribution sites within days.

The FDA said Americans 5 and older can get one dose of the updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine two months after their last dose of the vaccine. Vaccinated children between six months and 4 years old can get one or two doses of the updated vaccine.

In a statement, Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said, “Vaccination remains critical to public health and continued protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death,” adding that, “The public can be assured that these updated vaccines have met the agency’s rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality. We very much encourage those who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated.”

The actions come as COVID-driven hospitalizations have increased almost 9 percent and deaths by almost 11 percent over the last week, according to the latest data from the CDC.

In a statement, Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna encouraged Americans to get the updated COVID vaccine with their annual flu shot. "COVID-19 remains a leading cause of death in the U.S. and poses a significant threat to vulnerable populations, particularly as we enter peak respiratory virus season. As the primary circulating strain continues to evolve, updated vaccines will be critical to protecting the population this season," Bancel said.

