With Dade now moving into COVID risk category, some advice: Don't put away those masks just yet

Miami-Dade County is now among three South Florida counties listed in the “high” level of COVID-19 cases, along with Palm Beach and Broward, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday.

All three had been in the “medium” range but, reportedly, an error in data collection changed that. Now, each county’s positive rates are at least 17%, levels not seen since back in early February.

Four other Florida areas were elevated to “medium” risk Thursday – parts of the Treasure Coast through St. Lucie, Monroe County, the Tampa Bay area and the Sarasota area – forcing federal health officials to consider indoor masking (and public transportation) once again where cases are now at least 200 for every 100,000 residents.

Miami-Dade County's rate of positive tests climbed to 17% this past week, a stark contrast to the 1.8% of tests that came back positive for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4, its lowest point. The county's rate had climbed to 12.95% in late April.

Meanwhile, Florida's latest positive rate was at 13.4% for the week of May 13-19, another big difference from its lowest levels of just below 2%. Friday, the state reported 8,501 new cases, bringing the total over the past two weeks to 60,204, up from 39,374 the previous two weeks. Also, there were 270 related fatalities in the latest two-week span.

According to reports, health officials say the positive rate of tests should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community is curbing infections.

No mask requirements were in place for South Florida as of Saturday, but the CDC and Miami-Dade County still encourages good hygiene and the use of masks for those with underlying conditions or positive tests as precautions against the COVID variants.

The CDC recommends that people in areas with high community levels should:

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

There were 72 recorded cases for the week ending May 11 in the 33149 Zip code, which encompasses Key Biscayne.

Nearby, in the 33133 Zip code of Coral Gables, for instance, there were 133 cases in that time period, and a high of 277 cases in the 33186 area of Kendall, The Crossings and Three Lakes.

According to the CDC data tracker from May 5-11, Miami-Dade County's case rate per 100,000 population stood at 328.24, while new COVID-related admissions reached 9.2 per 100,000.

From May 5-18, 16,502 cases were recorded in Miami-Dade County.

In addition, the percentage of staffed inpatient beds by patients with confirmed cases was 2.5%, reflecting a 9.3% increase over the previous seven days.

In accordance, testing has nearly doubled over the past week, according to the Florida Dashboard.

Overall, Miami-Dade County, with a population of 2.7 million, has recorded 1.21 million COVID cases and 10,921 deaths.

Florida, with a population of 21.47 million, has had 6.04 million cases and 74,303 deaths.

More than one-third of the continental U.S. is now in the middle to high risk range. Most of those concentrations of cases were in the northeast and around the Great Lakes region, the latest CDC tracker showed. Reports from experts on Wednesday suggested perhaps another surge in cases this winter.

The best plan? Get vaccinated, experts say. Adults who are not vaccinated are seven more times likely to be hospitalized, according to reports.