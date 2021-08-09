With schools scheduled to open Aug. 23, Carvalho hoping to “negotiate” decision on mask mandate

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho went on CBS’ Face the Nation, Sunday and said the county was hoping to “negotiate” safety protocols amidst rising number of cases in Miami and Florida, driven by the Delta-variant.

Classes for the nation’s fourth largest school district are scheduled to start on Monday, August 23.

Saying that district “will continue to follow the advice of science” Carvalho said, “We hope to be able to negotiate a reopening of schools with protocols that provide protection for our students with masks while simultaneously avoiding financial consequences.”

He was referring to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban against mask mandates in Florida schools and his threat to hold funding school districts which violate his orders.

“It is sad that currently in America, we see this rhetorical narrative that’s deeply influenced by politics rather than medicine,” Carvalho added.

Carvalho said his district hopes to make a decision regarding mask wearing in classrooms “immediately after our last meeting with the health task force.” That group includes former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Dr. Aileen Marty.

