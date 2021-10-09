With vaccination rate now at 75 percent, Spain at “low risk” level for first time in 15-months

As the number of coronavirus cases in Spain continues to drop, for the first time in more than a year, the country has been declared “low risk” by government officials.

According to a Reuters report, the last time the country fell below 50 cases per 100,000 people was July 27, 2020, when Spain emerged from a strict lockdown.

Today, with more than 75 percent of Spain’s population vaccinated, the number of new cases has fallen to 49 per 100,000 people. In Spain, most restrictions on gatherings have been lifted, but masks remain mandatory in enclosed spaces.

For more, click here.